Credible Salaries

Credible's salary ranges from $99,545 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $216,075 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Credible. Last updated: 8/6/2025

$160K

Data Science Manager
$216K
Data Scientist
$168K
Product Designer
$191K

Product Manager
$99.5K
Software Engineer
Median $164K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Credible is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $216,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credible is $168,300.

