Company Directory
Credible
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Credible that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Credible brings simplicity, choice and unbiased support to all of life’s important financial decisions.With Credible, borrowers are always in control. We let you compare personalized loan offers from multiple vetted lenders, giving you the power and confidence to improve your financial future.Our leadership team has over three decades of experience in finance, technology, and marketing, brought together by a fierce desire to give every consumer the power and confidence to improve their financial future.

    credible.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    310
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Credible

    Related Companies

    • Prosper Marketplace
    • Farmers Insurance
    • Cox Automotive
    • Upgrade
    • Guaranteed Rate
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources