Creative Fabrica Salaries

Creative Fabrica's salary ranges from $78,622 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $122,089 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Creative Fabrica. Last updated: 8/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $96.2K
Human Resources
$122K
Product Manager
$86K

Recruiter
$78.6K
FAQs

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Creative Fabrica è Risorse Umane at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $122,089. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Creative Fabrica è di $91,117.

