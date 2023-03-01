Company Directory
CoreStack
CoreStack Salaries

CoreStack's salary ranges from $34,825 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $194,025 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CoreStack. Last updated: 8/2/2025

$160K

Customer Success
$168K
Information Technologist (IT)
$34.8K
Software Engineer
$194K

Solution Architect
$101K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at CoreStack is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $194,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CoreStack is $134,895.

