Company Directory
Converge
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Converge Salaries

Converge's salary ranges from $60,655 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Canada at the low-end to $95,023 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Converge. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Controls Engineer
$93.1K
Marketing
$95K
Product Designer
$60.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Converge è Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $95,023. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Converge è di $93,104.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Converge

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • Spotify
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources