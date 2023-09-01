Company Directory
Cogoport
Cogoport Salaries

Cogoport's salary ranges from $12,572 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $35,261 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cogoport. Last updated: 8/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $16.9K

Back-End Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $12.6K

UX Designer

Business Development
$18.8K

Product Manager
$35.3K
FAQs

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Cogoport è Produkto vadovas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $35,261. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Cogoport è di $17,883.

