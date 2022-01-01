Company Directory
Cognism
Cognism Salaries

Cognism's salary ranges from $15,855 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in North Macedonia at the low-end to $166,505 for a Human Resources in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cognism. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Customer Success
$79.4K
Human Resources
$167K
Product Manager
$150K

Software Engineer
$15.9K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Cognism is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $166,505. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognism is $114,708.

