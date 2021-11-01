Company Directory
Coforge
Coforge Salaries

Coforge's salary ranges from $5,492 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Philippines at the low-end to $263,675 for a Business Operations in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coforge. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $20.3K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations
$264K
Business Analyst
$42.7K

Data Scientist
$48.7K
Financial Analyst
$9.8K
Human Resources
$5.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$69.3K
Product Designer
$27K
Product Manager
$131K
Solution Architect
$40.8K
Technical Programme Manager
$114K
FAQs

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Coforge es Operaciones de Negocio at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $263,675. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Coforge es $42,673.

Other Resources