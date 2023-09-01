Coda Payments Salaries

Company Directory
Coda Payments's salary ranges from $32,973 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $59,974 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coda Payments. Last updated: 8/8/2025

Software Engineer
Median $60K
Data Scientist
$33K
Product Manager
$38.8K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Coda Payments is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $59,974. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coda Payments is $38,794.

