CLEAR Salaries

CLEAR's salary ranges from $6,651 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $267,591 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CLEAR. Last updated: 8/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer II $217K
Senior Software Engineer $268K

Back-End Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $250K
Technical Programme Manager
Median $200K

Business Operations Manager
$72.4K
Customer Service
$42K
Data Scientist
$201K
Marketing
$121K
Product Designer
$189K
Recruiter
$191K
Sales
$6.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$113K
Vesting Schedule

20%

Yr 1

30%

Yr 2

50%

Yr 3

Stock Type
RSU

At CLEAR, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-Yr (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-Yr (30.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-Yr (50.00% annually)

FAQs

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in CLEAR è Ingegnere del Software at the Senior Software Engineer level con una compensazione totale annuale di $267,591. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in CLEAR è di $190,196.

