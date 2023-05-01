Company Directory
Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics Salaries

Clarivate Analytics's salary ranges from $3,267 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $112,200 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clarivate Analytics. Last updated: 8/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $14.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $80.2K
Business Analyst
$16.1K

Data Analyst
$3.3K
Financial Analyst
$15K
Human Resources
$76.5K
Legal
$70.4K
Management Consultant
$112K
Product Manager
$105K
Software Engineering Manager
$105K
Solution Architect
$10.6K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Clarivate Analytics is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $112,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarivate Analytics is $70,350.

