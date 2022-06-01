Company Directory
Clarios
Clarios Salaries

Clarios's salary ranges from $4,790 in total compensation per year for a Physician in Mexico at the low-end to $120,395 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clarios. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
$120K
Physician
$4.8K
Project Manager
$109K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Clarios is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,395. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarios is $109,043.

