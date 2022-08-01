Company Directory
Clarion Capital Partners
Clarion Capital Partners Salaries

Clarion Capital Partners's salary ranges from $91,540 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $122,500 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clarion Capital Partners. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$91.5K
Product Manager
$112K
Software Engineer
$123K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Clarion Capital Partners is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarion Capital Partners is $112,058.

