Clarifai
Clarifai Salaries

Clarifai's salary ranges from $26,376 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $211,050 for a Technical Programme Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clarifai. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $175K

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
$53.3K
Recruiter
$26.4K

Sales
$126K
Technical Programme Manager
$211K
FAQs

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Clarifai ialah Technical Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $211,050. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Clarifai ialah $125,625.

Other Resources