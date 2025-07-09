Company Directory
City of Toronto
City of Toronto Salaries

City of Toronto's salary ranges from $22,119 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $100,500 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of City of Toronto. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Civil Engineer
Median $58.7K

Environmental Engineer

Business Analyst
$68K
Data Analyst
$57.7K

Human Resources
$69.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$22.1K
Management Consultant
$95.7K
Product Manager
$101K
Software Engineer
$65.5K
UX Researcher
$87K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at City of Toronto is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at City of Toronto is $68,009.

