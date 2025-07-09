Company Directory
CGS
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CGS Salaries

CGS's salary ranges from $33,690 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $196,980 for a Technical Programme Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CGS. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Customer Service
$34.7K
Human Resources
$33.7K
Sales
$55.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Software Engineer
$62.1K
Technical Programme Manager
$197K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

El rol con mayor salario reportado en CGS es Technical Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $196,980. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en CGS es $55,497.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CGS

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Dropbox
  • Roblox
  • Google
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources