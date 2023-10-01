Company Directory
Cellebrite
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Cellebrite Salaries

Cellebrite's salary ranges from $133,926 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $226,125 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cellebrite. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$134K
Software Engineer
$166K
Solution Architect
$226K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Cellebrite is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cellebrite is $165,825.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cellebrite

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Square
  • Netflix
  • Stripe
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources