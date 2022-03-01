Company Directory
Celigo
Celigo Salaries

Celigo's salary ranges from $22,783 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in India at the low-end to $251,250 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Celigo. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $29.5K

Back-End Software Engineer

Business Development
$73.6K
Customer Success
$98.3K

Management Consultant
$122K
Marketing
$201K
Marketing Operations
$22.8K
Product Designer
$62.1K
Product Manager
$251K
Solution Architect
$59.3K
Technical Programme Manager
$98K
FAQs

Celigo में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका उत्पाद प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $251,250 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Celigo में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $85,815 है।

Other Resources