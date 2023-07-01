Company Directory
CEL-SCI
    CEL-SCI Corporation is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing immune systems for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its lead product, Multikine, has completed a Phase 3 clinical trial for head and neck cancer. The company is also working on a T-cell modulation process called LEAPS technology, which stimulates the immune system to fight various infections and diseases. Additionally, CEL-SCI is developing product candidates for rheumatoid arthritis treatment. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Vienna, Virginia.

    http://www.cel-sci.com
    1983
    31
    $1M-$10M
