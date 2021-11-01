Company Directory
Cedar
Cedar Salaries

Cedar's salary ranges from $121,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $235,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cedar. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $235K
Data Scientist
Median $150K

Product Manager
Median $121K
Human Resources
$149K
Recruiter
$144K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$158K
Solution Architect
Median $229K
UX Researcher
$124K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Cedar is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cedar is $150,000.

