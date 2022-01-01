CDW Salaries

Company Directory
CDW's salary ranges from $9,727 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $266,325 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CDW. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Solution Architect
Median $153K
Sales
Median $41K
Accountant
$159K

Business Operations
$33K
Business Analyst
$80.4K
Data Analyst
$85.4K
Data Scientist
$79.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$14.5K
Management Consultant
$95.5K
Project Manager
$69.7K
Sales Engineer
$266K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$46.9K
Software Engineer
$9.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$175K
Technical Programme Manager
$157K
FAQs

CDW'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $266,325 ücretle Satış Mühendisi at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
CDW'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $80,400'dır.

