Casebook PBC Salaries

Casebook PBC's median salary is $147,735 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Casebook PBC. Last updated: 7/31/2025
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
25%
Yr 1
25%
Yr 2
25%
Yr 3
25%
Yr 4
At Casebook PBC, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.