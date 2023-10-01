Company Directory
CAA Club Group
CAA Club Group Salaries

CAA Club Group's salary ranges from $46,387 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $112,502 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CAA Club Group. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Actuary
$87.6K
Data Analyst
$46.6K
Data Scientist
$71.8K

Information Technologist (IT)
$46.4K
Software Engineer
$58.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$113K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at CAA Club Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $112,502. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CAA Club Group is $64,972.

