Company Directory
Bynder
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Bynder Salaries

Bynder's salary ranges from $62,165 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Netherlands at the low-end to $158,308 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bynder. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $70.7K

Back-End Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$72K
Information Technologist (IT)
$64.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Marketing
$66.9K
Product Designer
$62.2K
Product Manager
$158K
Software Engineering Manager
$130K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Bynder is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bynder is $70,728.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bynder

Related Companies

  • Hexaware Technologies
  • Backbase
  • Productive Edge
  • Verifone
  • Arcesium
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources