Brown Brothers Harriman & Co
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Salaries

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co's salary ranges from $11,977 in total compensation per year for a Investment Banker at the low-end to $127,758 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Last updated: 8/6/2025

$160K

Accountant
$65.7K
Business Operations Manager
$61.7K
Business Analyst
$24.2K

Customer Success
$19K
Information Technologist (IT)
$75.4K
Investment Banker
$12K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$128K
Software Engineer
$75.2K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,758. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co is $63,680.

