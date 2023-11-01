Company Directory
Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Salaries

Brookfield Asset Management's salary ranges from $102,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United States at the low-end to $301,356 for a Investment Banker in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brookfield Asset Management. Last updated: 8/6/2025

$160K

Accountant
$151K
Business Analyst
$129K
Data Analyst
$116K

Data Scientist
$181K
Financial Analyst
$186K
Investment Banker
$301K
Recruiter
$122K
Software Engineer
$102K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Brookfield Asset Management is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brookfield Asset Management is $139,988.

Other Resources