Brock Solutions Salaries

Brock Solutions's salary ranges from $55,744 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $114,053 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brock Solutions. Last updated: 8/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $55.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Controls Engineer
$92.5K
Hardware Engineer
$61.9K

Human Resources
$56.1K
Product Designer
$60.3K
Product Manager
$114K
Technical Programme Manager
$66.5K
FAQs

Vị trí được trả lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Brock Solutions là Quản lý sản phẩm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $114,053. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu tiềm năng và tiền thưởng nào.
Tổng thu nhập trung vị hàng năm được báo cáo tại Brock Solutions là $61,896.

