Broadridge Salaries

Broadridge's salary ranges from $2,545 in total compensation per year for a Investment Banker in India at the low-end to $378,100 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Broadridge. Last updated: 8/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $85.3K
Senior Software Engineer $111K
Lead Software Engineer $143K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$323K
Business Analyst
$13.2K

Corporate Development
$274K
Customer Service
$112K
Data Science Manager
$194K
Data Scientist
$159K
Financial Analyst
$59.7K
Investment Banker
$2.5K
Legal
$378K
Project Manager
$96.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$261K
Solution Architect
$57.4K
Technical Programme Manager
$36.1K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Broadridge is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $378,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broadridge is $111,797.

