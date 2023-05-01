Company Directory
Broad Institute
Broad Institute Salaries

Broad Institute's salary ranges from $102,485 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $188,700 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Broad Institute. Last updated: 8/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $144K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $120K
Product Designer
$114K

Product Manager
$155K
Project Manager
$102K
Software Engineering Manager
$189K
FAQs

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Broad Institute es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $188,700. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Broad Institute es $132,000.

