British Airways Salaries

British Airways's salary ranges from $4,973 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $199,000 for a Technical Programme Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of British Airways. Last updated: 8/6/2025

$160K

Product Designer
Median $86.2K

UX Designer

Accountant
$76.2K
Customer Service
$5K

Data Scientist
$102K
Information Technologist (IT)
$32.6K
Product Manager
$54.6K
Sales
$71.4K
Software Engineer
$158K
Technical Programme Manager
$199K
FAQs

British Airways에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 Technical Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $199,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
British Airways에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $76,200입니다.

