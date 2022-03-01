Company Directory
Bombardier
Bombardier Salaries

Bombardier's salary ranges from $37,279 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $96,814 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bombardier. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
Median $54.5K
Electrical Engineer
$67.2K
Hardware Engineer
$54.9K

Marketing
$53.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$45.5K
Project Manager
$37.3K
Software Engineer
$68.6K
Solution Architect
$96.8K
Technical Programme Manager
$53.4K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Bombardier is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $96,814. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bombardier is $54,477.

