Bolt Salaries

Bolt's salary ranges from $7,566 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Georgia at the low-end to $1,035,300 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bolt. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $107K
Product Manager
Median $200K
Marketing
Median $188K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $400K
Business Analyst
$59K
Customer Service
$129K
Data Analyst
$7.6K
Data Scientist
$228K
Financial Analyst
$141K
Human Resources
$204K
Management Consultant
$318K
Product Designer
$193K
Recruiter
$201K
Sales
$1.04M
Solution Architect
$154K
Technical Programme Manager
$211K
UX Researcher
$144K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
Options

At Bolt, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Bolt is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,035,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bolt is $193,205.

