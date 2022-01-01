Company Directory
BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas Salaries

BNP Paribas's salary ranges from $1,421 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in United Kingdom at the low-end to $248,000 for a Investment Banker in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BNP Paribas. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $56.8K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $68.2K

Quantitative Researcher

Project Manager
Median $45.6K

Investment Banker
Median $248K
Accountant
$2.9K
Business Operations
$91.2K
Business Analyst
$56.3K
Business Development
$84.2K
Customer Service
$1.4K
Data Analyst
$26.1K
Financial Analyst
$18.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$7.8K
Management Consultant
$169K
Product Designer
$29.7K
Programme Manager
$37.3K
Sales
$46.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$117K
Software Engineering Manager
$56.8K
Solution Architect
$143K

Data Architect

Total Rewards
$84.2K
UX Researcher
$80.4K
Venture Capitalist
$155K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at BNP Paribas is Investment Banker with a yearly total compensation of $248,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BNP Paribas is $56,787.

