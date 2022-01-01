Company Directory
BMC Salaries

BMC's salary ranges from $2,050 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer in Egypt at the low-end to $188,700 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BMC. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Civil Engineer
$2.1K
Software Engineer
$143K
Software Engineering Manager
$189K

Solution Architect
$121K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at BMC is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BMC is $132,090.

