Company Directory
BlueVine
Work Here? Claim Your Company

BlueVine Salaries

BlueVine's salary ranges from $141,464 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Israel at the low-end to $270,000 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlueVine. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Business Development
Median $270K
Marketing
$149K
Partner Manager
$259K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Product Designer
Median $151K
Product Manager
$199K
Software Engineer
$141K
Software Engineering Manager
$264K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at BlueVine is Business Development with a yearly total compensation of $270,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlueVine is $199,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BlueVine

Related Companies

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources