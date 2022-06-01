Company Directory
Blue Prism
Blue Prism Salaries

Blue Prism's salary ranges from $94,325 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the low-end to $263,675 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blue Prism. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Customer Success
$186K
Product Manager
$94.3K
Sales
$162K

Sales Engineer
$264K
Software Engineer
$111K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Blue Prism is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Prism is $161,746.

