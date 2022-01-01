Company Directory
Blend
Blend Salaries

Blend's salary ranges from $47,865 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Mexico at the low-end to $357,500 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blend. Last updated: 8/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC2 $167K
IC3 $213K
IC4 $266K
IC5 $358K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Median $175K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $295K

Accountant
$107K
Business Analyst
$113K
Customer Success
$219K
Data Scientist
$47.9K
Marketing Operations
$185K
Product Designer
$166K
Product Manager
Median $220K
Programme Manager
$174K
Project Manager
$169K
Recruiter
$93.1K
Sales Engineer
$216K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$199K
Solution Architect
$276K
Technical Programme Manager
$157K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Blend is Software Engineer at the IC5 level with a yearly total compensation of $357,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blend is $180,035.

