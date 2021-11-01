Company Directory
Biofourmis
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Biofourmis Salaries

Biofourmis's salary ranges from $24,134 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $439,185 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Biofourmis. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $24.1K

Back-End Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$83.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$79.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Product Manager
$439K
Recruiter
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$50.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Biofourmis-nél a Termékvezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $439,185 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Biofourmis-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $81,590.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Biofourmis

Related Companies

  • Tempus
  • Proofpoint
  • MathWorks
  • SAP Concur
  • Cohesity
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources