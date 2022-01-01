Belden Salaries

Company Directory
Belden's salary ranges from $35,474 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $236,175 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Belden. Last updated: 8/7/2025

Accountant
$148K
Financial Analyst
$35.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$79.6K

Software Engineer
$137K
Solution Architect
$236K
The highest paying role reported at Belden is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Belden is $137,310.

