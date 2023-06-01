Company Directory
Ballislife
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Ballislife that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Ballislife is a basketball lifestyle brand that started in 2005 by making "mixtapes" of the best high school players in the nation. They follow, cover, generate, and share content about basketball players at every major event. Their videos have over 150 million views on YouTube, and their social networks are followed by hundreds of thousands of fans. They also have their own events, including the annual Ballislife High School All-American game, and a popular clothing line. Ballislife is a movement for the love of the game.

    https://ballislife.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    59
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Ballislife

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Amazon
    • Microsoft
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources