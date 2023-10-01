Company Directory
Avature
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Avature Salaries

Avature's salary ranges from $2,841 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in China at the low-end to $119,400 for a Copywriter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avature. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Copywriter
$119K
Customer Service
$2.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$18.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Product Designer
$28.3K
Product Manager
$52.4K
Project Manager
$8.4K
Software Engineer
$49.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$64.9K
Solution Architect
$77.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Avature is Copywriter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avature is $49,841.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Avature

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • SoFi
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources