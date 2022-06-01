Company Directory
ATS Automation
ATS Automation Salaries

ATS Automation's salary ranges from $34,398 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $184,277 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of ATS Automation. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $69.2K
Accountant
$135K
Data Analyst
$34.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Hardware Engineer
$51.3K
Human Resources
$184K
Product Designer
$62.9K
Product Manager
$85.5K
Software Engineer
$83.9K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at ATS Automation is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,277. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ATS Automation is $76,579.

