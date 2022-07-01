Company Directory
Astrobotic Technology
Astrobotic Technology Salaries

Astrobotic Technology's salary ranges from $97,959 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $140,700 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Astrobotic Technology. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $105K
Hardware Engineer
$98K
Mechanical Engineer
$109K

Software Engineering Manager
$141K
FAQs

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Astrobotic Technology je Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $140,700. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Astrobotic Technology je $106,770.

Other Resources