Company Directory
AssistRx
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AssistRx Salaries

AssistRx's salary ranges from $112,435 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $194,025 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AssistRx. Last updated: 8/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Business Development
$112K
Software Engineer
$194K
Technical Programme Manager
$169K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v AssistRx je Softvérový inžinier at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $194,025. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v AssistRx je $169,150.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AssistRx

Related Companies

  • Optimizely
  • Ab Initio Software
  • Axoni
  • Evisort
  • Saama
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources