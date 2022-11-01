Company Directory
Ashley Furniture Industries
Ashley Furniture Industries Salaries

Ashley Furniture Industries's salary ranges from $76,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $140,700 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ashley Furniture Industries. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $76K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Science Manager
$141K
Software Engineering Manager
$128K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Ashley Furniture Industries is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ashley Furniture Industries is $127,500.

