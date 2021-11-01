Company Directory
Articulate
Articulate Salaries

Articulate's salary ranges from $131,233 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in France at the low-end to $225,865 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Articulate. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $173K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
$131K
Product Designer
$226K

Software Engineering Manager
$209K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Articulate is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $225,865. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Articulate is $190,724.

