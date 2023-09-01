Company Directory
Article
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Article Salaries

Article's salary ranges from $80,581 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $129,928 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Article. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $97.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $125K
Business Analyst
$80.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Software Engineering Manager
$130K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Article on Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $129,928. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Article mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $111,535.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Article

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources