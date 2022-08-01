Company Directory
Arthur
Arthur Salaries

Arthur's salary ranges from $71,799 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in Sweden at the low-end to $402,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arthur. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $173K
Management Consultant
$71.8K
Recruiter
$106K

Sales
$402K
Software Engineering Manager
$121K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Arthur is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arthur is $121,380.

