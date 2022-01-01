Arthrex Salaries

Company Directory
Arthrex's salary ranges from $54,725 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $166,647 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arthrex. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $100K
Biomedical Engineer
$54.7K
Graphic Designer
$82.6K

Information Technologist (IT)
$81.6K
Product Designer
$105K
Product Manager
$68.6K
Sales
$54.7K
Sales Enablement
$88.2K
Solution Architect
$167K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Arthrex is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $166,647. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arthrex is $82,620.

