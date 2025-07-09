Company Directory
Apra Labs
Apra Labs Salaries

Apra Labs's salary ranges from $11,701 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $706,450 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Apra Labs. Last updated: 8/3/2025

Product Designer
$11.7K
Product Manager
$11.8K
Software Engineer
$706K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Apra Labs is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $706,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apra Labs is $11,847.

